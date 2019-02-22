DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 31-year-old father of four was arrested after one of his children was found wandering around outside in the cold.

Police charged Robert Preston with four counts of Child Abandonment with Intent to Return and an outstanding warrant.

A witness told police she found the boy running in the roadway of the apartment complex. The toddler appeared to be cold and not properly dressed for the weather, police said.

The witness tried to find Preston but was unable to. While the officers were talking to the witness, he walked up and said he was the boy’s father.

A warrant check of Preston revealed that he had an outstanding felony warrant and he was arrested. At the time of the arrest Preston told officers that he had other minor children inside of his apartment.

The officers found three young children and a malnourished dog inside the apartment. The condition of the apartment was not safe or healthy for the welfare of all, police said.

The children were placed into the custody of Child Protective Services and Animal Control took custody of the dog.