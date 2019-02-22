FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3-year-old girl in Fort Worth was shot in the head Friday, but its not yet clear how.

The shooting happened in a home in the 1300 block of Clinton Ave.

The child was rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital. She is in critical condition.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating.

Police said the child’s mother and father were the only adults in the home at the time.

There were two twin children, 2 years old, also in the home.

Child Protective Services has removed the children pending the outcome of the investigation.