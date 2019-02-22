



A man has been arrested after coming to Grand Prairie Police headquarters to confess he shot and killed his wife.

Officers were called to the couple’s home on Lorenzo Drive around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night.

When they arrived, the found an adult female inside with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

“A short time later the husband of the deceased female arrived at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building and stated he intentionally shot his wife,” said Grand Prairie Police spokesman Mark Beseda. “He was placed under arrest without incident.”

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Gary Moore.

Investigators are treating this as a family violence related murder, Beseda said.

The name of the dead woman has not yet been released.