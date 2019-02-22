Filed Under:domestic violence, Gary Moore, Grand Prairie Police, Lorenzo Drive, Murder


GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after coming to Grand Prairie Police headquarters to confess he shot and killed his wife.

Officers were called to the couple’s home on Lorenzo Drive around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night.

Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW

When they arrived, the found an adult female inside with an apparent gunshot wound.  The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

“A short time later the husband of the deceased female arrived at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building and stated he intentionally shot his wife,” said Grand Prairie Police spokesman Mark Beseda.  “He was placed under arrest without incident.”

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Gary Moore.

Photo: Grand Prairie Police

Investigators are treating this as a family  violence related murder, Beseda said.

The name of the dead woman has not yet been released.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s