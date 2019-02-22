FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was robbed in Fort Worth Friday afternoon by men posing as police officers.

Fort Worth Police said officers responded to a robbery call shortly before 1:00 p.m. near the 6000 block of Brentwood Stair Rd.

Police said the victim was driving when he noticed a newer white SUV with no police markings behind him.

The SUV activated an emergency light to initiate a traffic stop and the man pulled his vehicle over.

Two people got out of the SUV, presented themselves as police and spoke with the man. They then robbed him “for a large amount of money,” police said.

The victim called police right after it happened and said the two men were not in Fort Worth Police uniforms.

Police described the suspects this way:

One suspect is a black man about 30 years old, heavy, tall, black curly hair and wearing a pink polo shirt. The second suspect was described as a short black man around the same age.

Robbery detectives are still investigating.