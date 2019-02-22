



– Monster Jam is roaring back into North Texas!

The adrenalin-charged competition is taking place in Arlington where the football turf at the home of the Dallas Cowboys has been replaced with dirt, gravel and plenty of cars for the monster trucks to destroy.

The final preps for Saturday’s big event are underway at AT&T Stadium.

Camden Murphy is competing in the racing and freestyle competitions. “One of them we start off with racing head-to-head with 14 other trucks,” she explained. “Then we go into a two-wheel skills competition.”

So, what’s it like maneuvering a 12,000 pound truck, performing backflips, and racing up to 70 miles per hour? Murphy said, “I try to just clear my head, and not think about anything Monster Jam at all, because if I do, I start overthinking things, and then I just start messing up on the track.”

Cynthia Gauthier was on a different path before breaking into the male-dominated sport.

“I was about 18. I was studying to be a CPA,” she said.

Gauthier, an admitted adrenalin junkie, quickly fell in love with the big crowds and big trucks. She’s one of two women competing Saturday, and is helping attract more female fans to the sport.

“It used to be more the sister comes with the brother, but now groups of girls are coming doing girls’ nights. It’s really cool,” she said.

The pit party begins at 2:30 Saturday afternoon. Fans can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close. The main event is at 7 p.m.