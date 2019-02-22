Comments
JUPITER (CBSMIAMI.COM) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution in Palm Beach County, and police say they have videotape of him paying for the sex acts inside an illicit massage parlor. The charges stem from a months long investigation into the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, where two women were arrested earlier this week, according to police.
