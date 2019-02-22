AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for a man with ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang has increased to $12,500.

Jared Luke Langley, 36, is wanted for parole violation, burglary, theft, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture.

Langley has ties to Montgomery County and Madison County, including the city of Midway — his last known address. In June 2016, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for Langley’s arrest for parole violation. In July 2016, Langley eluded capture from Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he fled on foot.

Langley is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, both arms and both legs. He may be known by the nicknames “Twisted” or “Twist.”

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Do not attempt to apprehend Langley; he’s considered armed and dangerous.