



– A man has been arrested after going to Grand Prairie police headquarters and confessing to officers that he shot and killed his wife.

Police were called to the couple’s home on Lorenzo Drive around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, the found an adult female inside who appeared to have been shot. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A short time later the husband of the deceased female arrived at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building and stated he intentionally shot his wife,” explained Grand Prairie police spokesman Mark Beseda. “He was placed under arrest without incident.”

The suspect is 47-year-old Gary Moore.

Beseda said investigators are treating the shooting as a family violence related murder.