GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman told police in Greenville that she bit a masked man who tried to kidnap her from church.

Police said the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday night in the parking lot of Living Word Church, located at 618 Division Street.

The victim said that she had parked her vehicle in the rear parking lot of the church. As she approached the back door of the church a man wearing a camouflage jacket, black ski mask, and latex gloves grabbed her from behind.

A struggle ensued and the victim managed to bite one of the suspect’s hands before entering the church. The man took off and police are now searching for him.

They said he’s 5’06-5’07.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Greenville Police Department at 903.457.2900.