DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 got a behind-the-scenes look at Denton’s new state of the art training facility Saturday afternoon.

The new facility includes a six-story building, which has sensors inside to stop and restart fires based on the rooms temperatures.

“If you don’t get it cooled down enough, the fire will come back up on you,” said Kenneth Hedges, the fire chief.

Staircases force firefighters to maneuver through congested spaces.

Next door, there’s a flash over chamber and a space to hold real fires.

“We’re just very appreciative of our council members, our citizens funding this facility for us,” said Hedges. “We haven’t had anything like this in the history of the Denton Fire Department.”

The facility cost more than two million dollars.

It’s expected to serve more than 500 firefighters across over 25 departments.

Firefighters led city leaders and CBS 11’s Matt Yurus through the scene.

Hedges said this absolutely helps save lives.

The department’s public information officer said city leader are now considering adding a rubble rescue and building collapse scenes.

“It was quite an experience,” said Denton Mayor Chris Watts. “I really think that every policy maker should be able to have this experience.”