LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville police officers are investigating the location of a shooting that happened Friday night.

Two people were shot. Officers said one person was taken to Medical City Lewisville for treatment.

An officer, who was on thee way to the hospital, made a traffic stop and found a second person who had been shot. This person had ran from the crime scene.

Police said the two people knew each other and confirmed this incident was not a robbery.

Their conditions have not been released.