DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man fired his weapon at police Friday night in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police arrived to a call about a disturbance at Fair Oaks Avenue and Park Lane around 7:10 p.m.

Police said they found 36-year-old Demon Reese, who matched the caller’s description.

Reese escaped from the officers and fired his weapon at police during the chase on foot. An officer fired back his weapon.

Police were able to catch up to Reese and take him into custody. No one was injured.

Reese is charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.