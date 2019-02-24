Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, One Dead, one injured, Routh Street, Shooting, Uptown Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot to death from inside his vehicle Saturday morning in Uptown Dallas, police say.

Dallas police arrived at 3000 Routh Street at around 2:15 a.m. They said they found two victims had been shot from inside the vehicle.

One of the victims was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. A medical examiner identified him as 29-year-old Demondre Green.

The other victim was the passenger in the vehicle and was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police have no identified any suspects.

