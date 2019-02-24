DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two males were brought to safety by Dallas Fire-Rescue after their boat had flipped over Sunday afternoon at White Rock Lake.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call for a water rescue at White Rock Lake, near East Lawther Road, at around 12:01 p.m.

Multiple callers said a boat had flipped over with people on board.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two males waving them down from the top of the boat.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue boat got to and brought them safely to shore.

Neither of the males were taken to the hospital.