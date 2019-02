DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team found a body floating in the Trinity River during a training session Sunday afternoon.

The team was training in the 1200 block of Riverwood Road at around 2:40 p.m. when they said they ran across an badly decomposed body.

They are working on bringing the body to shore and will then hand the body over to Dallas police and the medical examiner’s office for identification.