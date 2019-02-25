



– A Dallas County judge signed an arrest warrant Monday for Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident on February 13.

Felder is charged with failure to stop and render aid after he was allegedly involved in a crash with an 18-year-old man on an electric scooter.

CBS 11 reporter Steve Pickett tweeted Monday afternoon, “ # Breaking # Dallas # CityCouncil # KevinFelder ⁦ @ felderk⁩ decides to avoid media. His attorney “no comment” on arrest warrant for leaving an accident scene.”

Felder refused to answer questions Monday regarding his case and the arrest warrant.

Felder, who represents District 7 in mostly South Dallas, tried to hide his face from cameras as Dallas-area media tried to question him about the warrant.

Felder’s attorney had previously said Councilman Felder did not hit the scooter driver and therefore, didn’t leave the scene of a crash.

