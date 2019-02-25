  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested a man suspected of killing two people Sunday afternoon after he admitted to striking two people with a machete and leaving their bodies in a vehicle.

Kris Askew, 46, was booked into Dallas County Jail.

Kris Askew Mugshot (Dallas Police Department)

DPD officers found two people dead in an abandoned vehicle at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday, on the 2800 block of Frost Avenue, in South Dallas.

Police say they interviewed Askew after an investigation, and he admitted to hacking both Judy Askew and Randall Lynn with a machete and putting the bodies into a vehicle. He then drove the vehicle to a public street and walked home.

Askew also told police Lynn had been alive for two or three days after being hit with the machete before dying. He said he struck the two victims with a machete because he was angry at Lynn.

Askew awaits an initial court appearance, where a magistrate judge will set bond.

