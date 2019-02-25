



— Chip and Joanna Gaines’ latest home project is quite the fixer-upper.

The Texas couple made famous by HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” home renovation show closed last week on the historic but rundown Cottonland Castle in Waco.

A spokesman for the Gaines’ business, Magnolia, says the couple has long admired the 129-year-old castle and had previously tried to buy it several times. Spokesman John Marsicano says the couple hasn’t determined specific plans for the property but that they plan to complete the castle’s restoration.

Construction on the 6,700-square-foot stone castle, that has three stories, a basement, eight fireplaces, servants’ quarters, and a tower, began in 1890 and was completed in 1913. It has been vacant for about 20 years despite efforts to renovate it.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that the castle was listed at $425,000, though the sale price has not been disclosed.

“Fixer Upper” premiered in 2013 and five seasons later the series finale was last April. In all, Chip and Joanna remodeled more than 100 houses in the Waco-area.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)