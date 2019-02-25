(CBS 11) – Ava Max (born Amanda Ava Koci on February 16, 1994) is an up and coming pop music singer/songwriter, originally born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Albanian political immigrants.

She grew up in Virginia and started her singing career by competing in various musical competitions prior to high school. She signed with Atlantic Records and has released three single: “My Way” on April 20, 2018, “Slippin” on May 11, 2018, and then her third single, “Sweet But Psycho,” released on August 17, 2018.

Max has done one thing with “Sweet But Psycho” that didn’t happen previous two releases: she knocked it out of the park! In the past six months since its release, the song is getting excellent airplay on over the air CHR stations like WHTZ/New York, KIIS/Los Angeles, and KHKS/Denton-Dallas-Fort Worth.

On satellite radio, SIRIUS XM Hits 1 is giving it good airplay as well, thanks to the Morning Mashup crew, Spyder Harrison, and the rest of the DJ’s.

This song has already hit #1 internationally in countries such as the UK, Sweden, and New Zealand. All told, it has reach #1 on twenty pop charts in seventeen countries around the world. The song has been nominated for International Song Of The Year at the Swedish Gaffa Awards. Gaffa is a Danish music magazine distributed free in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Written by her, TIX, Henry Walter, Madison Love, William Lobban-Bean, produced by Cirkut, and running 3:07, the lyrics go like this:

Oh, she’s sweet but a psycho

A little bit psycho

At night she’s screamin’

“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”

Oh, she’s hot but a psycho

So left but she’s right though

At night she’s screamin’

“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”

Below is her recent appearance on NBC’s Today Show performing the song along with a short interview.