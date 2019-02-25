Filed Under:911 Call, Amanda Topolinksi, DFW News, Drug Possession, False Alarm, false report, Jamba Juice, robbery report, Southlake Police, Soutlake DPS

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Jamba Juice general manager in Southlake has been arrested and charged with making a false police report and drug possession.

Southlake Police said on Friday, February 22, shortly after noon, the department received a 911 call from GM Amanda Topolinksi at the Jamba Juice at 222 State Street.

Amanda Topolinski

She said the store had just been robbed at gunpoint.

Within one minute of the call being dispatched, Southlake Police said officers arrived and talked to Topolinski, who told them a white or Hispanic man wearing a blue jacket, jeans, a blue hat and sunglasses came in with a gun and demanded money from the safe.

Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described suspect. Detectives set up a crime scene and began checking video footage of Town Square. They determined that no one matching the description Topolinksi had given had been in Jamba Juice in the last few hours.

After investigating a little more, officer found some “important missing details in Amanda’s story.”

Police said Topolinksi ultimately admitted she made up the robbery, as she had been allegedly stealing money from the safe during the last three months. Officers also found heroin in her purse.

