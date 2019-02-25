



– A judge in Collin County sentenced a Plano man to life in prison for the murder of his father.

Kenneth Alleman Midgley II, 30, of Plano, murdered his father in their family home on April 13, 2017.

Midgley then placed his father’s body in a large freezer and fled to Mexico.

“This sentence ensures that the victim’s family and our community will forever be safe from this violent man,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

The family did not learn of the murder until April 15, 2017, when the victim failed to pick up his wife and daughter from the airport, according to a Collin County DA’s Office news release.

After the victim failed to show, the mother called Midgley. He told her she could not speak to the victim because “he was not alive.”

The Plano Police Department responded to the home and found the victim inside the freezer. Midgley spent ten days in Mexico before turning himself in to authorities.

Midgley pleaded guilty to murder in January 2019 and a punishment hearing was scheduled for February 18. At the punishment hearing, prosecutors presented evidence showing Midgley’s planning of the murder, lack of remorse and his danger to society. Family members testified that they feared for their safety and the safety of the community if Midgley was released.

Judge Ray Wheless presided over the case and assessed punishment at life in prison.