DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting at a northwest Dallas apartment complex left one person dead and another injured early Tuesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at around 2:15 a.m. at the Villas del Lago apartments on Clydedale Drive near Overlake Drive.

According to police, one person was found dead at the scene while another was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the suspected gunman is still on the loose.