DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested two people after a five-and-a-half hour long standoff.

The situation began around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday after a man auto theft investigators tried to arrest, refused to come out of his family’s house.

Three armored swat vehicles responded to the scene at 4600 Barstow Blvd. near Red Bird Ln. and S. Cockrell Hill Rd.

At first, police saId five people barricaded themselves inside the home.

Then three left voluntarily.

Police said SWAT then entered the home to find the two people.

Neighbors said they heard officers fire tear gas into the house.

According to police, SWAT Team members found the pair hiding in the attic.

No officers were hurt.

Police said paramedics brought the man they arrested to the hospital for unspecified injuries, while they took the woman into custody.

Authorities haven’t provided the suspects’ names and more detailed information about their auto theft investigation.

Neighbors told CBS 11 police have been at the house before.