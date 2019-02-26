  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AT&T, CNN, HBO, media deal, merger, Telecommunications, Time Warner, U.S. Court of Appeals, Warner Bros.


WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A federal appeals court has approved Dallas-based AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner.

The move defeats the Trump administration’s claims by affirming that the $81 billion merger won’t harm consumers or competition in the booming pay TV market.

(credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington came Tuesday in the high-stakes competition case, approving one of the biggest media marriages ever. It was already completed last spring soon after a federal trial judge approved it, as phone and pay TV giant AT&T absorbed Time Warner, the owner of CNN, HBO, the Warner Bros. movie studio, “Game of Thrones,” coveted sports programming and other “must-see” shows.

The three-judge panel ruled unanimously in favor of the deal.

AT&T shares were last up 0.2 percent in morning trade.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s