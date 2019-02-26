



— A federal appeals court has approved Dallas-based AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner.

The move defeats the Trump administration’s claims by affirming that the $81 billion merger won’t harm consumers or competition in the booming pay TV market.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington came Tuesday in the high-stakes competition case, approving one of the biggest media marriages ever. It was already completed last spring soon after a federal trial judge approved it, as phone and pay TV giant AT&T absorbed Time Warner, the owner of CNN, HBO, the Warner Bros. movie studio, “Game of Thrones,” coveted sports programming and other “must-see” shows.

The three-judge panel ruled unanimously in favor of the deal.

AT&T shares were last up 0.2 percent in morning trade.

