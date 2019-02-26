



– Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended again for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “#Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Big blow for Dallas.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, “Randy Gregory of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended indefinitely for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Gregory was suspended in 2017 after “a series of NFL substance abuse policy violations.”

A source close to Gregory told 105.3 The Fan in October 2017 he’s “successfully working at turning his life around.”

CBS Sports reported: Gregory, a former second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, had a breakout season of sorts for Dallas last year with six sacks after missing basically his entire career because of suspensions.

The NFL fully reinstated Gregory in July of 2018, finally giving him the opportunity to spend an entire year on the field. There were concerns about a possible relapse as early as September of this past year.

Gregory initially fell in the draft after failing a marijuana test at the NFL combine, and was hit with his first suspension prior to the 2016 season, when he was banned for four games. While serving that four-game suspension, Gregory was suspended another 10 games, which resulted in him playing just two games during the 2016 season.