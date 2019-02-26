Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, defensive end, DFW News, NFL, pass rusher, Randy Gregory, substance abuse, suspended


FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended again for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “#Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Big blow for Dallas.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, “Randy Gregory of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended indefinitely for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Randy Gregory (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Gregory was suspended in 2017 after “a series of NFL substance abuse policy violations.”

A source close to Gregory told 105.3 The Fan in October 2017  he’s “successfully working at turning his life around.”

CBS Sports reported: Gregory, a former second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, had a breakout season of sorts for Dallas last year with six sacks after missing basically his entire career because of suspensions.

The NFL fully reinstated Gregory in July of 2018, finally giving him the opportunity to spend an entire year on the field. There were concerns about a possible relapse as early as September of this past year.

Gregory initially fell in the draft after failing a marijuana test at the NFL combine, and was hit with his first suspension prior to the 2016 season, when he was banned for four games. While serving that four-game suspension, Gregory was suspended another 10 games, which resulted in him playing just two games during the 2016 season.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s