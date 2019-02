DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to identify the body of a man found on Sunday, February 24, in the 1200 block of Riverwood Road.

Police said the man’s body was in a severe state of decomposition.

The Dallas Police Department released a sketch of what they believe he looked like.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is encouraged to contact Detective Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.