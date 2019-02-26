Photo of Selena Quintanilla (left) and country music singer Kacey Musgraves (right) (Photo Credits: TARA ZIEMBA/AFP/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – East Texas native and country music star Kacey Musgraves surprised fans Monday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by paying tribute to the Queen of Tejano.

Musgraves performed Selena Quintanilla’s “Como La Flor” at RodeoHouston during her set to honor the late singer.

Selena famously sang this song in 1995 for the same event before her death on March 31 of the same year.

“Let me tell you about what @KaceyMusgraves did tonight at @RODEOHOUSTON, she gave TEXAS Selena back for one night, one song. This meant a lot to Tejano fans. She has no idea how powerful and meaningful this truly was,” Dorian Valenzuela tweeted.

“Highlight of my life,” another user tweeted.

The fun didn’t stop at the Selena tribute for the native of Mineola, Texas.

Fans reacted excitingly after Musgraves finished singing her song “High Horse” and then rode off stage on a horse to end her performance.