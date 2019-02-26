  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – He killed a newlywed and is still on the loose, and now Lewisville police have released new information in the hope of identifying him.

Detectives believe the suspect who murdered 51-year-old Ashraf Lakhani was wearing a reversible Adidas hooded jacket — like the ones seen below.

(credit: Lewisville Police Department)

They released images of a jacket similar to the one worn by the gunman, showing one side colored navy blue with white stripes, and the other side grey with a large Adidas logo on the back.

Lakhani was shot and killed just after midnight on February 15. Police said two men walked into the Valero demanding money, and one of them started shooting.

Lewisville police also released a sketch of one of the suspects, three days after the shooting.

sketch of suspect in Lewisville store clerk murder (Lewisville Police)

The scene of Lakhani’s murder is only a few feet from where Sam Shah was robbed and killed in November of 2018 while closing his liquor store.

Lewisville police are asking that anyone with information about the robbery and shooting, or who has information about the suspect, to call their tip line at (972) 219-TIPS (8477).

There are a number of rewards being offered for information in the case, including $10,000 from Oak Farms Dairy if the suspects are arrested and indicted.

