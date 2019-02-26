TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas voters are evenly split 48 – 48 percent on whether to build a wall on the Mexican border, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

There are party, gender, age and racial gaps, the independent poll finds:

Republicans support the wall 87 – 11 percent. Opposed are Democrats, 90 – 7 percent, and independent voters, 51 – 43 percent; Men support the wall, 53 – 45 percent, with women opposed by a mirror image 52 – 43 percent; Voters 18 to 34 years old oppose the wall 64 – 33 percent. Voters over 65 years old back the wall 58 – 39 percent; White voters support the wall 63 – 34 percent. Opposed are black voters, 80 – 13 percent, and Hispanic voters, 65 – 32 percent.

Texas voters disapprove 60 – 39 percent of President Donald Trump using emergency powers to fund a wall on the border. Voters say 52 – 45 percent-undocumented immigrants crossing the border is not a national emergency.

But voters agree with President Trump 52 – 45 percent that the undocumented immigrants, drugs and gang members crossing the border is an “invasion.”

Texas voters are divided in their opinion of President Donald Trump as 47 percent approve of the job he is doing and 50 percent disapprove, according to the poll.

“President Trump’s 47 – 50 percent job approval in Texas is not great, but it’s better than Quinnipiac University finds in nationwide polls,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“Texas voters are split down the middle on the need for a border wall, but overwhelmingly think immigration has been good for this country,” Brown added in a release from the university.

Texas voters say 57 – 38 percent that a wall on the Mexican border would not “significantly decrease violent crime in the U.S.” The wall would not “significantly decrease the amount of illegal drugs in the U.S.,” voters say 54 – 43 percent.

By a wide 62 – 33 percent, voters oppose the federal government seizing private property to build the wall. The only listed party, gender, education, age or racial groups to support this seizure are Republicans, 64 – 29 percent, and white men, 51 – 44 percent. White voters with no college degree are divided as 49 percent back seizures, with 43 percent opposed.

Immigrants from other cultures have a mainly positive impact on American society, 64 percent of Texas voters say, as 19 percent say immigrants have a mainly negative impact.

Texas voters also support 71 – 24 percent allowing “Dreamers” to stay in the U.S. and ultimately apply for citizenship. Support is strong among all listed groups.

When it comes to school funding, poll results show Texans support school funding.

By an overwhelming 83 – 11 percent, Texas voters support proposed multi-billion dollar increases in school funding in the Lone Star State.

State funding for schools should remain linked to student population, 78 percent of voters say, while 12 percent say funding should be linked to student performance on standardized tests. Texas voters say 60 – 31 percent that the use of standardized tests is not good for education.

Voters support 77 – 18 percent requiring local governments to get voter approval if they want to increase property taxes more than 2.5 percent.

The poll also addressed approval ratings for governor and Senators.

Texas voters approve 58 – 28 percent of the job Gov. Greg Abbott is doing.

Voters approve 51 – 40 percent of the job U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is doing and give U.S. Sen. John Cornyn a 43 – 26 percent job approval rating.

The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.