DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person was found stabbed to death in a metal shipping container in South Dallas late Tuesday evening, police say. Another person was taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Police say they responded to the 1600 block of South Haskell Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived they found a body inside a large metal container with its doors open.

Another person was found stabbed and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating if there was some sort of fight between the two people or if someone else stabbed them.

Investigators will speak to the person in the hospital after surgery is completed.