



– Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, but many people who should be getting screened for it aren’t. New research suggests there may be a solution for that: at-home screening tests.

The review, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, looked at 30 studies on annual at-home fecal immunochemical tests (FITs) and found that they are effective for colorectal cancer screening in average risk people.

