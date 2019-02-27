Filed Under:Beto O'Rourke, Campaign 2020, former Congressman, Politics, Presidential Bid


(CBSDFW.COM) – It is starting to appear former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is leaning towards a presidential bid.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson released a statement from the former Congressman from El Paso saying, “Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country. We are excited to share it with everyone soon.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, citing confidants close to O’Rourke, he will not challenge Sen. John Cornyn for his senate seat in 2020.

O’Rourke lost in a close race for U.S. Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz last November.

Beto O’Rourke speaks to the 6,000 people that showed up to protest Trumps wall and rhetoric about El Paso. (credit: Christ Chavez/Getty Images)

RECENT COVERAGE

President Trump, Beto O’Rourke Hold Political Rallies In El Paso

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s