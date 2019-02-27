



– It is starting to appear former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is leaning towards a presidential bid.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson released a statement from the former Congressman from El Paso saying, “Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country. We are excited to share it with everyone soon.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, citing confidants close to O’Rourke, he will not challenge Sen. John Cornyn for his senate seat in 2020.

O’Rourke lost in a close race for U.S. Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz last November.

