A short distance later, Humbert stopped his vehicle suddenly. He immediately jumped out of the driver seat and pointed a handgun at officers while simultaneously closing the distance in a combative manner.

Officers continued repeatedly commanding that he drop his gun. Humbert did not comply and continued closing in with his gun pointed directly at our officers, giving them no other option than deadly force.

“Carrollton Police Officers are trained in de-escalation techniques and employ them daily. Unfortunately, there are some situations such as this one that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving where de-escalation is impossible,” said Carrollton Police Chief Derick D. Miller in a statement.

The officers who were involved are on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.