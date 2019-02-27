



– The Dallas City Council voted 10-5 Wednesday afternoon to reinstate the city’s teen curfew.

The old teen curfew expired last month after going into effect in 1991.

The curfew begins again on Monday, March 4.

The new curfew keeps daytime and nighttime hours and reduces the maximum fine from $500 to $50.

The city will also give $500,000 to the Parks and Rec Department for youth services, which will include providing ID cards so teens can get into those facilities for free.

“Listening to story after story after story, having a curfew has impacted, improved and saved kids’ lives. I’ve been begged by school principals at high schools don’t take the curfew away,” said Dallas City Councilman Adam McGough.

