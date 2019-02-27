



He once fired him, and now he will present him at the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Gil Brandt, former vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, has chosen owner Jerry Jones to present him at the ceremony in August.

Brandt was announced earlier this month as part of the Class of 2019 and will be enshrined as a contributor to the game of pro football.

He led the front office of the Cowboys from 1960 to 1989 before Jones took over as owner. Jones ultimately fired Brandt and head coach Tom Landry after buying the team.

“When your career has been touched by so many great players, coaches and associates for several decades, I found it very difficult to select just one person from that list to be a Hall of Fame presenter,” Brandt told NFL.com. “I have been blessed to work closely with so many wonderful players for so many years, and as a result, this decision was not easy. After a great amount of thought and consideration, I have asked Jerry Jones to be the presenter for my induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.”

The 85-year-old was also inducted to the Cowboys Ring of Honor in November of last year for his contribution to the organization.

“[Brandt] oversaw the acquisition of 15 of the 19 players in the Cowboys Ring of Honor,” Jones said during the announcement last year.

Brandt’s contributions to the league after his time with the Cowboys include helping to create the NFL scouting combine and inviting players to the draft, according to NFL.com where the Hall of Famer has spent his recent years as a senior analyst.

The enshrinement ceremony will be held on Aug. 9.