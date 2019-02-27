



“God Friended Me” is one of the most interesting shows on television.

The CBS scripted comedy starring Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane and Joe Morton is much more than just a story about Miles Finer trying to find out who is behind the God Facebook account. The show demonstrates how connected we all are and the purity in people.

The cast and the creators were back together in New York at the Paley Center For Media to screen an episode of the show with fans and discuss their lives.

“I’m excited for everyone to get to share in the positivity that is in our show,” said Beane in an interview with CBS Local. I hope that they can see themselves and their families and their friends on the screen.”

CBS recently announced that GFM has been renewed for another season. The news was especially sweet for the show’s lead Hall, who is thankful that people are investing time in the program and looking beyond the title.

“The coolest thing has been the reaction from everyone,” said Hall in an interview with CBS Local. “People are being touched by the show and actually giving it a chance and that means the art that we are creating is impacting people.”

While the show has helped Beane and Hall spring onto the scene, “God Friended Me” has also reminded everyone how talented Joe Morton is. The veteran actor plays Miles’ father Reverend Arthur Finer and he says it’s been great to have the ability to unpack this character throughout the season.

“It’s always nice playing a religious person who has flaws,” said Morton in an interview with CBS Local. “It’s been wonderful watching him fall in love and having him solve to some degree his relationship with his son and daughter.”

Fans can catch “God Friended Me” Sunday nights after “60 Minutes” on CBS. Suraj Sharma, who plays Miles’ friend Rakesh, promises that people will be happy when they tune in.

“We’re the God squad. It’s a great group of people and I’m happy to be on this,” said Sharma in an interview with CBS Local. “We are telling a variety of stories, it’s never the same and you never know what’s coming next.”