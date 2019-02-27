



Donnie Arlondo Ferrell, 26, admits he shot and killed U.S. Postal Service employee Tony Mosby, who was behind the wheel of a USPS vehicle, on Feb. 19, 2018.

According to plea papers, Ferrell – one of three passengers inside a Mazda traveling eastbound on I-30 – became incensed at something he perceived Mosby had done on the freeway. He leaned out of the Mazda and fired four shots at the USPS vehicle.

Ferrell then watched as the USPS vehicle crashed into a retaining wall on the freeway.

When Ferrell later learned Mosby had been killed by a bullet to the head, Ferrell instructed the Mazda’s other passengers not to discuss the incident with anyone else.

When law enforcement attempted to arrest Ferrell two days later, he retreated into his residence and refused to surrender for several hours, according to his plea papers.

This morning, Ferrell pleaded guilty to one count of murder of an employee of an agency of the United States government, and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He faces up to life in prison.

“It was devastating to learn of the senseless act of violence that took the life of a federal postal employee while on the job in our district,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “I’m gratified we could bring the perpetrator to justice. My heart goes out to Mr. Mosby’s family and friends.”

“The wanton road rage murder of Postal Employee Tony Mosby by Donnie Ferrell was senseless and tragic,” said Damon E. Wood, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Fort Worth Division. “Postal Inspectors will ensure an offense like this is investigated and the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I’d like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas, for their assistance and guidance. I would also like to thank the Dallas Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their partnership in this investigation.”

A codefendant, Bei-jing Tashawna Walker, accused of accessory after the fact, entered a plea of not guilty last March.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation with assistance from the Dallas Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.