DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An aggravated robbery suspect is on the run after fleeing his trial at a Tarrant County courtroom.

Executive Chief Deputy Mike Simonds said the man, Bryan Arriaga, left the courtroom when Judge Ruben Gonzalez of the 432nd District court took a break.

Simonds said Arriaga somehow cut his ankle monitor off in the hallway and fled.

Judge Gonzalez declared a mistrial and issued an arrest warrant from the bench for Arriaga’s arrest.