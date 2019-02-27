WEATHERDENSE FOG ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
(CBS NEWS) – President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began their second high-stakes summit Wednesday in Hanoi, Vietnam, with Mr. Trump touting his relationship with the North Korean strongman.

Mr. Trump and Kim shook hands, then sat down briefly to give remarks ahead of a dinner. Mr. Trump said he has high hopes for North Korea’s economic success, while Kim, through a translator, emphasized the need for patience.

President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

