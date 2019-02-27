



President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began their second high-stakes summit Wednesday in Hanoi, Vietnam, with Mr. Trump touting his relationship with the North Korean strongman.

Mr. Trump and Kim shook hands, then sat down briefly to give remarks ahead of a dinner. Mr. Trump said he has high hopes for North Korea’s economic success, while Kim, through a translator, emphasized the need for patience.

