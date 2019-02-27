McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of customers fear they have been ripped off of hundreds, even thousands of dollars after prepaying for treatments at a McKinney med spa that shut down without notice.

When customers of Laser Impressions Med Spa came by for those services, they found the doors locked and the employees gone.

Up until this month, the med spa it had positive reviews online for its mostly hair removal treatments.

But customers say they were stunned to find the business shut down and vacant two weeks ago.

There’s a note on the door telling customers nothing other than don’t bother the other businesses around it.

Women who trusted the spa by prepaying for multiple hair removal treatments now feel scammed and are considering going to police and small claims court to get refunds.

Kara Marschewski says she paid $800 for six treatments and only got one when she called about an appointment for Thursday and found out what happened.

No one picked up the phone. There was no voicemail,” Marschewski said. “I looked on Google and saw they were permanently closed. They deleted their Facebook. they deleted their website. I think I’m still just in shock it’s really mind blowing that people decided to do this.”

A lot of angry customers are posting on Facebook about similar experiences.

They should first try to cancel credit card payments, contact police and possibly go to small claims court if this doesn’t get resolved.

CBS 11 has tried to track down the owner of the spa, but so far, no luck.