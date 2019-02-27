WATCH LIVE:Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Testifies In Front Of House Oversight Committee
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chief Charles Kimble, DFW News, Drugs, James Scott Reed, no-knock warrant, Terrorist Threats

KILLEEN (AP) — Police say a suspect in a Central Texas drug investigation has died in an exchange of gunfire with officers serving a no-knock search warrant at a home.

Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble says one officer was slightly hurt, possibly by flying glass, during the incident around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Kimble says a no-knock warrant was used for James Scott Reed who was known to be armed and violent, with a history of making terrorist threats, robberies and assault.

Kimble says someone inside the home began shooting as officers entered and police returned fire. Police didn’t immediately say if Reed was believed to be the shooter or details on his death. Another person inside faces drug-related charges.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Killeen is 60 miles north of Austin.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s