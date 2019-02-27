KILLEEN (AP) — Police say a suspect in a Central Texas drug investigation has died in an exchange of gunfire with officers serving a no-knock search warrant at a home.

Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble says one officer was slightly hurt, possibly by flying glass, during the incident around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Kimble says a no-knock warrant was used for James Scott Reed who was known to be armed and violent, with a history of making terrorist threats, robberies and assault.

Kimble says someone inside the home began shooting as officers entered and police returned fire. Police didn’t immediately say if Reed was believed to be the shooter or details on his death. Another person inside faces drug-related charges.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Killeen is 60 miles north of Austin.