CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead after a house fire in Cedar Hill early Thursday morning, officials say.

The fire department responded to the fire in the 700 block of Lovern Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say Cedar Hill police arrived first to the scene and were able to rescue two people from the second-story window of the home.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, three people were removed from the home and were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

According to officials, three Cedar Hill police officers were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

