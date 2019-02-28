DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in the bathroom of his Oak Cliff home Wednesday night.

Dallas Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Canty Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.

A family member had arrived at the home and called 911.

Police identified the victim as Juan Hernandez, 70.

At this point police have no idea why Hernandez was shot or who shot him.

Anyone with information regarding the crime can contact Detective Walton at (214) 671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.