Filed Under:Death, Drugs, emergency, EMS, firefighters, first responders, Haltom City Police Department, HCPD, help, JPS Hospital, Narcan, opioid crisis, Police

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who overdosed on heroin was brought back from the brink of death by Haltom City police officers on Valentine’s Day.

First responders found the 32-year-old woman on February 14, 2019, at 12:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of Mallory Dr.

She was unresponsive, and believing she had overdosed on drugs, officers administered three doses of Narcan and began CPR. The woman regained consciousness and began breathing.

Narcan (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Haltom City Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and took over her care.

She regained consciousness, but she was still disoriented. She was transported by MedStar Ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for further treatment.

In April of 2017, Haltom City officers were trained by Haltom City Fire Department personnel on the signs of opioid overdose and on the correct administration of Narcan. This is the first instance of a Haltom City officer administering Narcan to a patient believed to have overdosed on opioids.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s