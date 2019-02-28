HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who overdosed on heroin was brought back from the brink of death by Haltom City police officers on Valentine’s Day.

First responders found the 32-year-old woman on February 14, 2019, at 12:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of Mallory Dr.

She was unresponsive, and believing she had overdosed on drugs, officers administered three doses of Narcan and began CPR. The woman regained consciousness and began breathing.

Haltom City Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and took over her care.

She regained consciousness, but she was still disoriented. She was transported by MedStar Ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for further treatment.

In April of 2017, Haltom City officers were trained by Haltom City Fire Department personnel on the signs of opioid overdose and on the correct administration of Narcan. This is the first instance of a Haltom City officer administering Narcan to a patient believed to have overdosed on opioids.