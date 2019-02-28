DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – She performed a sexual act on a student in class, according to the 17-year-old student, and now a Denton high school teacher is behind bars.

Denton ISD teacher Jeanna Wesson, 46, turned herself in at the Denton Police Department and was arrested by Denton Police detectives on a charge of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student following an investigation.

The investigation began after the Denton Police Department received information pertaining to an allegation of an improper relationship involving a male student at Guyer High School and Wesson.

The victim disclosed that in 2017, Wesson exchanged inappropriate pictures and videos with him and performed a sexual act with him in her classroom.

Following the execution of a search warrant and an interview with Wesson, Detectives obtained enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for the teacher on Wednesday afternoon. Wesson agreed to turn herself in Thursday morning.

She was booked into the City of Denton Jail.