



KAABOO Texas has announced the daily lineup for its three-day festival at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in May.

The festival had previously announced its full lineup for May 10 through 12, but it has now released what days the artists are performing.

Bands and artists such as The Killers, Kid Rock and Lionel Richie are headlining the three-day event in its inaugural year.

Single-day tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at the festival’s website.

SCHEDULE

Friday, May 10

Music: The Killers, Lionel Richie, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Alanis Morissette, Blue October, Bush, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Old 97’s, Los Lobos, Larkin Poe, Acid Dad

BASK DJs: Cash Cash, Chantal Jeffries, Chromeo (DJ Set), Kap Slap

Comedy: Dennis Miller, Jim Breuer, Garfunkel and Oates, Chad Daniels, MK Paulsen

Saturday, May 11

Music: Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Black Eyed Peas, Flo Rida, Collective Soul, Garbage, Rick Springfield, Violent Femmes, Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, X, Los Lonely Boys, The Band Camino, American Aquarium, The Dip

BASK DJs: Cheat Codes, CVBZ, Paul Oakenfold, The Him

Comedy: Brad Garrett, Nate Bargatze, Rory Scovel, Heather McDonald, Kate Willett, Billy Wayne Davis, Chris Powell

Sunday, May 12

Music: Sting, Little Big Town, The Avett Brothers, Pitbull, Counting Crows, B-52’s, Andy Grammer, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Eric Burdon & The Animals, Jon Anderson of Yes, The English Beat, Israel Nash, Your Smith, Mamafesta

BASK DJs: Le Youth, Matoma, Mix Master Mike

Comedy: Demetri Martin, Whitney Cummings, Orny Adams, Fortune Feimster