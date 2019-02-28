



— The mother of a young girl who was allegedly mauled by a pit bull at Portland International Airport has filed a $1.1 million lawsuit against the dog’s owner and Alaska Airlines.

Gabriella Gonzalez, who was five-years-old at the time, was waiting for a flight with her family in December 2017 when the dog allegedly attacked her. A photo released the family’s lawyer shows her face covered with cuts.

The girl had injuries “to the muscles, tendons, bones, nerves and soft tissue of her face, eye, eyelid, tear duct, and lip,” according to the lawsuit. Those injuries “required surgery to repair complex facial lacerations and a damaged tear duct.”

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Multnomah County by Mirna Gonzalez on behalf of her daughter, claims Michelle Brannan, the dog’s owner, “should have known that her pit bull was displaying threatening and aggressive behavior and possessed vicious propensities.”

The suit also claims Alaska Airlines is at fault for allegedly allowing Brannan to bring a dangerous dog into the gate waiting area without being confined or trained.

Brannan couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday, according to Oregon Live. Alaska Airlines declined comment, citing the pending litigation.

The girl and her family live in Pasco, Washington, and were traveling through Portland on their way to Texas for the Christmas holiday at the time of the incident.