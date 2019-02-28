



– Prosecutors in Waco have rested their case in the trial of a former Baylor University football player accused of raping another student nearly three years ago.

Shawn Oakman, 26, was indicted for sexual assault in July 2016.

The prosecution rested Thursday, one day after opening statements in the trial of Oakman, who’s the Bears’ career leader in quarterback sacks.

The woman who says she was raped testified earlier that she’d been drinking and was intoxicated when Oakman assaulted her.

She said she told Oakman that she wanted to leave his duplex that night but he wouldn’t allow it.

Oakman’s attorney told jurors that the two had consensual sex. Defense questioning of witnesses was expected to continue through Thursday.

Oakman’s case and others involving claims of sexual assault drew broad criticism about the way university officials responded to those claims.

According to reports, Oakman was originally dismissed from Penn State University in 2012 for shoplifting and violation of team rules.

Former Baylor coach Art Briles reportedly gave Oakman a second chance, but Briles eventually suspended Oakman for for unspecified rules violations.

