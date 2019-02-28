



– North Richland Hills Police Sergeant Brent Wright is training for an endeavor that will require much perseverance.

Sgt. Wright will walk for several days on a journey to the Peace Officers’ Memorial at the Texas Capitol.

His “Walk of Reflection” will start on Sunday, April 28.

The 148-mile trek will take him south from the Metroplex, along the I-35 corridor where he is scheduled to reach his destination on Sunday, May 5.

“With the senseless killings of many officers across our nation, Sergeant Wright felt a calling to find a way to honor those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice through their service in 2018. This led him to start a charity, Walk of Reflection. Sergeant Wright is not only walking to remember those lost, but to raise money for Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) and Alliance for Children, Tarrant County,” the North Richland Hills Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

With the support of the North Richland Hills Police Department, Texas DPS and many others along the way, Sgt. Wright said he is eager to share his journey.

His updates will be posted via his A Walk of Reflection Facebook page and via the police department’s social media.

Donations to the cause are being accepted here.