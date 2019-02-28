RED OAK (CBSDFW.COM) – Three teenagers who entered a Red Oak Walmart wearing backpacks were arrested after police found stolen property inside them.

It happened at the store located at 100 Ryan Drive.

An alarm sounded when the three teens, identified as Tyler King, 18, Jermiah Griffin,17, and Jasean Barnes, 17, left the store.

King is from Lancaster, Griffin is from DeSoto and Barnes lives in Dallas.

Red Oak police arrived on-scene and made contact with the King, Griffin and Barnes in front of the Walmart.

Police said several stolen items were recovered from the three suspect’s backpacks, which matched property that was stolen in four separate burglary of vehicle offenses that had occurred earlier.

The men were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the burglary offenses along with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Red Oak Police said King provided false or fictitious identifying information because of an active arrest warrant.

Police said all three teenagers were booked and secured into a cell without incident.